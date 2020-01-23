Overview

Dr. Mark Soliman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Soliman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.