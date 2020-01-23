Dr. Mark Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Soliman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Soliman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery At Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 222, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In my late seventies it is humiliating to even think of presenting to a young rector-colon male Dr. I was greeted by Dr. Soliman with a pleasant smile, a word of assurance and a very respectful and attentive ear. After a very gentle but thorough exam and consultation he came up with a dietary plan to test the symptoms. After one month I am extremely pleased my results. He was happy To help resolve a problem of 30 years of aggravation and visits to specialists. I Am so grateful for Dr. Soliman's experience and care! Recommend him in top 1% of the many Drs. I have visited over my lifetime.
About Dr. Mark Soliman, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
- 1902072663
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Clin of Orlando, ORHS|Colon/Rectal Clin/Orlando Regl MC
- Baptist Health System|Carraway Medthodist Med Ctr|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
