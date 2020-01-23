See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Mark Soliman, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Soliman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Soliman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery At Altamonte Springs
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 222, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
Colorectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 23, 2020
    In my late seventies it is humiliating to even think of presenting to a young rector-colon male Dr. I was greeted by Dr. Soliman with a pleasant smile, a word of assurance and a very respectful and attentive ear. After a very gentle but thorough exam and consultation he came up with a dietary plan to test the symptoms. After one month I am extremely pleased my results. He was happy To help resolve a problem of 30 years of aggravation and visits to specialists. I Am so grateful for Dr. Soliman's experience and care! Recommend him in top 1% of the many Drs. I have visited over my lifetime.
    Maggie Pileggi in Winter Park, FL — Jan 23, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Soliman, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902072663
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Colon &amp; Rectal Clin of Orlando, ORHS|Colon/Rectal Clin/Orlando Regl MC
    Residency
    • Baptist Health System|Carraway Medthodist Med Ctr|University of Alabama At Birmingham
    Internship
    • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Soliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soliman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soliman works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Soliman’s profile.

    Dr. Soliman has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

