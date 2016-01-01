Dr. Mark Socinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Socinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Socinski, MD
Dr. Mark Socinski, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology & Hematology at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 689, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Dana-Farber Cancer Inst, Medical Oncology Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C, Internal Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Socinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Socinski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Socinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Socinski has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Socinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Socinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Socinski.
