Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Snoddy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Office Building
    1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2273
  2. 2
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1538427323
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snoddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Snoddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Snoddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Snoddy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Snoddy’s profile.

Dr. Snoddy has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snoddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snoddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snoddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snoddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

