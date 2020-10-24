Overview

Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Snoddy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

