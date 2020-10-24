Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snoddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Snoddy works at
Locations
Augusta University Medical Office Building1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2273
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snoddy?
I Love Dr. Mark Snoody he’s great at his job good bedside manner very friendly courteous and helpful. He performed my carpal tunnel surgery and nerve damage he did a wonderful job and always ensures that I’m doing good. Staff is awesome love their attitude.
About Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1538427323
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snoddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snoddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snoddy has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snoddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snoddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snoddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snoddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.