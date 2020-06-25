Dr. Snavely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Snavely, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Snavely, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Canton, OH.
Dr. Snavely works at
Locations
Aultman Behavioral Health and Counseling Center2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 340, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 452-9911
Crown Centre for Counseling Inc.15550 Durstine Rd, Dundee, OH 44624 Directions (330) 359-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two other psychiatrists that were awful. Unlike others, Dr. Snavely is able to fit you in for emergencies, and even gave me a cell phone number that he checks and returns urgent calls for on evenings and weekends. It's upsetting to me that he is getting bad reviews, he's the best in the business.
About Dr. Mark Snavely, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1285720995
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snavely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snavely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snavely works at
Dr. Snavely has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snavely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Snavely. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snavely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snavely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snavely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.