Dr. Mark Smolik, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Smolik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Affiliates411 Laurel St, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3266
Mercy Weight Loss & Nutrition Center12493 University Ave, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 358-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Smolik is professional and caring-would highly recommend him for weight loss surgery! A well run program and Center of Excellence in the State!
About Dr. Mark Smolik, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smolik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smolik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smolik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smolik has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smolik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Smolik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smolik.
