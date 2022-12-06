Overview

Dr. Mark Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Metro Specialty Surgery Center LLC in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.