Overview

Dr. Mark Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Shoals Urological Associates PC in Sheffield, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.