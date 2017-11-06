Dr. Mark Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
San Diego Retina Associates7695 Cardinal Ct Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 609-7100
-
2
San Diego Retina Associates3231 Waring Ct Ste 0, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 631-6144
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith has been named to The Top Doctors in San Diego for the past 8 consecutive years, an honor bestowed upon fewer than forty physicians across all medical specialties. He saved me from going blind. I was poor and homeless and without medical insurance. But he accepted a payment plan and was very helpful and supportive. God bless him.
About Dr. Mark Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
NPI: 1255490330
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Good Samaritan
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.