Overview

Dr. Mark Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Smith works at WK North Laparoscopic Surgical Associates - North in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.