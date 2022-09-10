Dr. Mark Slovenkai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slovenkai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Slovenkai, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Slovenkai, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham.
Dr. Slovenkai works at
Locations
-
1
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
-
2
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-5000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 40 Allied Dr Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slovenkai?
Four days ago, Dr. Slovenkai expertly replaced a left ankle joint that has troubled me for over four decades. In appointments he is always prompt and answers all my questions, using understandable language while treating me as a respected collaborator in my care. One of the surgery prep nurses said, “You’re having surgery with Dr. Slovenkai? He’s excellent. I’d go to him in a heartbeat.” I agree. I give him a “no but’s” five-star rating.
About Dr. Mark Slovenkai, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871530980
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slovenkai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slovenkai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slovenkai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slovenkai works at
Dr. Slovenkai has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slovenkai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Slovenkai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slovenkai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slovenkai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slovenkai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.