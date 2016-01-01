Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA Children's Heart Center200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 330, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3523
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144323213
Education & Certifications
- Tex Chldns Hosp-Baylor
- Chldns Hosp of Los Angeles
- Chldns Hosp of Los Angeles
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
