Dr. Mark Sitarik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.



Dr. Sitarik works at Practice in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.