See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Mission Hills, CA
Dr. Mark Simonds, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Simonds, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (14)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Simonds, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Simonds works at Facey Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Facey Endoscopy Center
    11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-9531
  2. 2
    Facey Medical Group
    26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 380, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 222-2600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simonds?

    Jan 27, 2018
    I am an adult patient. Both my husband & I see Dr. Simonds. I tend to not leave 5-star reviews as I often find that doctors do not spend the time necessary with their patients nowadays & are not all that invested in our happiness. I do not feel that way about Dr. Simonds. He takes care to question how I am feeling & whether my meds are still working. I find his staff very helpful & pleasant. I am able to reschedule appointments, if necessary, without having to wait months. Healthy environment.
    SP in Palmdale — Jan 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Simonds, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Simonds, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simonds to family and friends

    Dr. Simonds' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simonds

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Simonds, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Simonds, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124244991
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simonds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonds. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Simonds, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.