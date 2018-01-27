Dr. Simonds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Simonds, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Simonds, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Simonds works at
Locations
Facey Endoscopy Center11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-9531
Facey Medical Group26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 380, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 222-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simonds?
I am an adult patient. Both my husband & I see Dr. Simonds. I tend to not leave 5-star reviews as I often find that doctors do not spend the time necessary with their patients nowadays & are not all that invested in our happiness. I do not feel that way about Dr. Simonds. He takes care to question how I am feeling & whether my meds are still working. I find his staff very helpful & pleasant. I am able to reschedule appointments, if necessary, without having to wait months. Healthy environment.
About Dr. Mark Simonds, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124244991
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonds. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonds.
