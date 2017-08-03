Dr. Mark Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Silverman, MD
Dr. Mark Silverman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Austin Medical Associates PC7010 Austin St Ste 101, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 830-9500
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Silverman has been my PMD for 15 years . I relocated twice and never leave . He is professional and sensitive with a listening ear Would highly recommend him I'm also a registered nurse
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1548227465
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.