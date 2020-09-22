Dr. Mark Silverman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Silverman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Silverman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Neurology27555 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 478-5512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
Dr Silverman has been my Neurologist for 26 years. If he weren't the best at what he does I wouldn't continue with him for my care for M.S.
About Dr. Mark Silverman, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1336147958
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.