Dr. Mark Silverman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Silverman works at Associates In Neurology in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.