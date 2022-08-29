Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Silverberg works at
Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-8950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was seeing flashes of light and Dr Silverberg came into the office on a weekend to see me. I was so impressed with how he handled the situation. He is exactly the doctor you want to see in an emergency. He's calm and confident. Dr Silverberg diagnosed me with a retinal tear and arranged for me to see a retina specialist promptly. He saved my sight. Thank you!!
About Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Jules Stein
- Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverberg has seen patients for Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Anisocoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverberg speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.