Dr. Mark Silberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Silberman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
The Plastic Surgery Group PC650 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 536-5858
Plastic Surgery Group PC242 Merrick Rd Ste 302, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My Experience with Doctor Silberman was Excellent. He was very caring and professional and always made me feel comfortable . He took the time to address all my concerns and made me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Mark Silberman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
