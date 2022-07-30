Overview

Dr. Mark Siegel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Southwest Accident & Injury Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.