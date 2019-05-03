Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA.

Locations
WellSmart Health-Surgical Associates627 E Prudhomme St, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 594-3446
Hospital Affiliations
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank you and your staff for making me feel better, you guys are so amazing.
About Dr. Andrew Sicard, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1013209329
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Center Shreveport
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sicard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sicard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sicard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.