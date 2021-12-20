See All Psychiatrists in Skokie, IL
Overview

Dr. Mark Shukhman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine

Dr. Shukhman works at PMA, LLC in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Psychiatric Wellness, LP
    4711 Golf Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 563-4488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Benzodiazepine Abuse Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) Treatment Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Mood Changes Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Orgasmic Disorders Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Opioid Detoxification Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sex Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    Dec 20, 2021
    Dr. Shukhman is an amazing doctor. Anyone who is looking for a psychiatrist with an outstanding knowledge, excellent bedside manners, compassion and friendliness will be very pleased to be under care of this physician. He is attentive to his patients needs, and he can listen and hear his patients. Dr. Shukhman is very approachable and always make himself available if his help is needed. I am very impressed by Dr. Shukhman and highly recommend him to everyone who is in search for a great doctor.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Shukhman, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
