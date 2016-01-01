Dr. Shoptaugh Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Shoptaugh Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Shoptaugh Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Center for Psychiatric Residency Services5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 300, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565
Robert V. Blanche M.d. LLC7865 Jefferson Hwy Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 928-2468
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1417272253
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
