Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Anesthesiology Group Inc7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 301, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 214-6438
Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge8080 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 408-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Took his time to discuss your pain, examined you, was very polite and professional. He is the only Dr I want to do my pain injections.
About Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Anesthesiology
