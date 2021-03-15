See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Shoptaugh works at ANESTHESIOLOGY GROUP INC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesiology Group Inc
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 301, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 214-6438
  2. 2
    Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge
    8080 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 408-8080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Took his time to discuss your pain, examined you, was very polite and professional. He is the only Dr I want to do my pain injections.
    Cindy — Mar 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD
    About Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275678237
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Shoptaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoptaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoptaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shoptaugh works at ANESTHESIOLOGY GROUP INC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Shoptaugh’s profile.

    Dr. Shoptaugh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoptaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoptaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoptaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoptaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoptaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

