Dr. Mark Shikowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shikowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Shikowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shikowitz works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-7550Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pediatric Specialty Care at Smithtown222 E Main St Ste 106, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 439-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shikowitz?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Shikowitz. I was treated with respect and concern about my ear bleeding from a blood clot. He explained everything he was doing while removing this from my inner ear canal and what to expect. I am a high risk patient and had to call the office a couple of days later because of a concern. I was put in touch with his assistant Morgan who was comforting explaining what I was feeling. The doctor and this office were all professional.
About Dr. Mark Shikowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104997105
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shikowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikowitz works at
Dr. Shikowitz has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shikowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shikowitz speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.