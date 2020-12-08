See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Mark Sheynshteyn, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Sheynshteyn, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia

Dr. Sheynshteyn works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cvs Pharmacy
    4360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 (718) 818-4360
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Richmond Surgical Assoc
    1366 Victory Blvd Ste A, Staten Island, NY 10301 (718) 727-1366
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:45pm

  Richmond University Medical Center
  Staten Island University Hospital

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 1

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes Type 1
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hirsutism
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypotension
Iodine Deficiency
Kidney Stones
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Pituitary Apoplexy
Pituitary Disease
Pituitary Tumor
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Amida Care
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans

    Dec 08, 2020
    My mother went to see Dr.Sheynshteyn for her thyroid problem. He is a caring and knowledgeable dr. He explain everything and the steps what we have to do.
    — Dec 08, 2020
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English, Hebrew and Russian
    1447517883
    Fellowship
    Medical College of Georgia
    New York Presbyterian
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Mark Sheynshteyn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheynshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheynshteyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheynshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheynshteyn works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sheynshteyn’s profile.

    Dr. Sheynshteyn has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheynshteyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheynshteyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheynshteyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheynshteyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheynshteyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

