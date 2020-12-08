Dr. Mark Sheynshteyn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheynshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sheynshteyn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Sheynshteyn, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia
Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy4360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 818-4360Tuesday8:30am - 4:45pm
-
2
Richmond Surgical Assoc1366 Victory Blvd Ste A, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 727-1366Monday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
My mother went to see Dr.Sheynshteyn for her thyroid problem. He is a caring and knowledgeable dr. He explain everything and the steps what we have to do.
About Dr. Mark Sheynshteyn, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hebrew and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- New York Presbyterian
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
