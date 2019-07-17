Dr. Mark Shermer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shermer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shermer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Shermer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Greater Memphis Dialysis & Transplant Services6005 Park Ave Ste 807, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 762-0504
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been more than satisfied with Dr Shermer. My condition is better than it has ever been since my first visit. I have total confidence in Dr. Shermer's ability. He keeps me abreast of what I need to do for my health. He goes over my lab results and explains it clearly. He communicates with my other doctors to better help me. I am totally pleased with Dr. Shermer.
About Dr. Mark Shermer, MD
- Nephrology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1144306366
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Yale University Medical Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shermer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shermer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shermer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shermer has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shermer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shermer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shermer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shermer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shermer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.