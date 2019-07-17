See All Nephrologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Mark Shermer, MD

Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Shermer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Shermer works at Greater Memphis Dialysis & Transplant Services in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Memphis Dialysis & Transplant Services
    6005 Park Ave Ste 807, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 762-0504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Membranous Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Metabolic Acidosis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2019
    I have been more than satisfied with Dr Shermer. My condition is better than it has ever been since my first visit. I have total confidence in Dr. Shermer's ability. He keeps me abreast of what I need to do for my health. He goes over my lab results and explains it clearly. He communicates with my other doctors to better help me. I am totally pleased with Dr. Shermer.
    Mary Davis in Memphis, TN — Jul 17, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Shermer, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144306366
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School

