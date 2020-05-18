Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Sherman, MD
Dr. Mark Sherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Staten Island Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2052 Richmond Rd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-6500
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
DOC. U PROBABLY DON'T REMEMBER ME, BUT YOU REPLACED MY LEFT KNEE IN 1992. AND WOULD U BELIEVE IT'S STILL GOING STRONG. SO THANKS. MIKE WEINER NEUTCHEY@GMAIL.COM
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Italian
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
