Dr. Mark Shaya, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (157)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Shaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Shaya works at Neurosurgical Institute of Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ZOOM virtual clinic visits available worldwide
    201 Bird Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 325-4681

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Damage Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Rib Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Cranial Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Lesions Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Discitis
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Malsegmentation - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuritis With Brachial Predilection Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Dysostosis, Anhalt Type Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 08, 2022
    I walked into Dr. Shaya'a office with a walker. He looked at my MRI and told me I needed surgery to improve my mobility. Dr. Shaya operated on me and not only do I no longer need a walker but I run on a treadmill six days a week at 4.9. He absolutely saved my life as far as I'm concerned. I would recommend him to my children and my best friends. I thank him for giving me my life back.
    Earl Shub — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Shaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568446482
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU
    Residency
    • Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
    Internship
    • Baylor Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
