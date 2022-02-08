Overview

Dr. Mark Shaya, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Shaya works at Neurosurgical Institute of Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

