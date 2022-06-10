Dr. Mark Shasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shasti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Shasti, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine22505 Landmark 2 Ct # 235, Ashburn, VA 20148 Directions (571) 416-9263
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Dr Shasti is highly educated in his area of expertise and takes the time to understand what you are experiencing. He is a professional with genuine care for his patients. He goes above and beyond to discuss treatment options with out pressure to select one over the other. I am thankful to have him as part of my medical team. I highly recommend Dr Shasti to those in need of the services he provides. The office staff is professional, polite, and caring. The office is clean and relaxing. As I read my review from my first surgery, all my words ring true. He moved offices, but I found him just fine. I walk into the office and all the staff were happy to see me. Dr. Shasti had already reviewed my previous scans and the new ones I brought. He was able to talk about my condition as well as my emotional state. To find a doctor you can connect with is a rare find. I encourage those in need to reach out to Dr. Shasti, I am thankful to find a skilled surgeon and a genuine person. Thank you Dr. Shasti and all the office staff. You do amazing work.
- Norton Hospital Kosair Children's Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
Dr. Shasti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shasti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shasti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shasti has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shasti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shasti speaks Persian and Persian.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Shasti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shasti.
