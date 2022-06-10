Overview

Dr. Mark Shasti, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University|Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Shasti works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.