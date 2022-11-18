Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Escondido - Grand Avenue Office631 E Grand Ave Ste B, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapiro did NOT graduate from the Univ. of Phoenix. UCLA / Univ. of Pgh. / UCSD
About Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912962275
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shapiro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapiro speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.