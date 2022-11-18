Overview

Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Shapiro works at Escondido - Grand Avenue Office in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

