Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Shapiro Eye Care P.A.1311 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 378-9993
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My cataract surgery went very well. Caring staff. Everything was explained well. Procedure was painless. Very good experience with this Dr. Who was recommended by a friend.
About Dr. Mark Shapiro, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1861494437
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
