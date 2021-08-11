Overview

Dr. Mark Shahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University, Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Shahin works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

