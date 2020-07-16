Overview

Dr. Mark Shaffrey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Augusta Health and University Hospital.



Dr. Shaffrey works at UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OTOLARYNGOLOGY HEAD AND NECK SURGERY in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.