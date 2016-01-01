Dr. Shaffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Shaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Shaffer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mexico City General Hospital.
Dr. Shaffer works at
Locations
Md4me4901 Morena Blvd Ste 215, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (619) 567-7152
Mailing Address Only3525 Del Mar Heights Rd # 364, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (619) 567-7152
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Shaffer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255436804
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hosp
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Mexico City General Hospital
- Technological University Of Mexico City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaffer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaffer speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.
