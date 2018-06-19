Dr. Mark Shabla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Shabla, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Shabla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Shabla works at
Locations
Gessler Clinic PA635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
Winter Haven Ambulatory Sgy Center325 Avenue B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 291-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shabla is very thorough and works with you to get to the bottom of any medical issues, explaining what and why he's doing procedures and what the follow up will be. Would highly recommend him to others with gastrointestinal/liver questions.
About Dr. Mark Shabla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shabla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shabla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shabla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shabla has seen patients for Gastritis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shabla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.