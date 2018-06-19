Overview

Dr. Mark Shabla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Shabla works at Gessler C in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.