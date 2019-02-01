Overview

Dr. Mark Seraly, MD is a Dermatologist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Seraly works at PA Dept. of Health Washington County in Canonsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.