Dr. Mark Seifert, MD

Cardiology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Seifert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Seifert works at HonorHealth Heart Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Phoenix Heart Center
    North Phoenix Heart Center, 9250 N 3rd St Ste 3010, Phoenix, AZ 85020, Phone: (480) 246-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Supraventricular Tachycardia

Heart Disease
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Impella Device
Limb Swelling
Marfan Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Septal Defect
Tetralogy of Fallot
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr. Seifert has saved my life not once, but TWICE. The first time I contracted Coxsakie virus and enlarged my heart. My Cardiologist wanted to ablate my AV node and insert a pacemaker in my early 30s. I said no, went to see Dr. Seifert, and he fixed me up. Dr. Seifert's first time kept me in normal sinus rhythm for 16 years. Then I got Covid-19 (yes, I was vaccinated) and shortly after the shortness of breath never went away but kept getting worse. My new Cardiologist wanted to go in there and cut stuff up after he found out my heart was only pumping at 20% with pulse in the 160s. I said no, went back to Dr. Seifert. Within a week after my second procedure I went back into NSR, pulse down to 66, shortness of breath gone and my heart is 100% back to normal according to my latest echo. This guy is an absolute genius and one of the best heart doctors in the world. Don't by fooled. Dr. Seifert has saved my life twice and he can save yours too.
    Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Seifert, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1942201694
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Harvard University
    • U Mich Med Ctr
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
