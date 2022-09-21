Dr. Mark Seifert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seifert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Seifert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Seifert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Seifert works at
Locations
-
1
North Phoenix Heart Center9250 N 3rd St Ste 3010, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (480) 246-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Seifert has saved my life not once, but TWICE. The first time I contracted Coxsakie virus and enlarged my heart. My Cardiologist wanted to ablate my AV node and insert a pacemaker in my early 30s. I said no, went to see Dr. Seifert, and he fixed me up. Dr. Seifert's first time kept me in normal sinus rhythm for 16 years. Then I got Covid-19 (yes, I was vaccinated) and shortly after the shortness of breath never went away but kept getting worse. My new Cardiologist wanted to go in there and cut stuff up after he found out my heart was only pumping at 20% with pulse in the 160s. I said no, went back to Dr. Seifert. Within a week after my second procedure I went back into NSR, pulse down to 66, shortness of breath gone and my heart is 100% back to normal according to my latest echo. This guy is an absolute genius and one of the best heart doctors in the world. Don't by fooled. Dr. Seifert has saved my life twice and he can save yours too.
About Dr. Mark Seifert, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1942201694
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Harvard University
- U Mich Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seifert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seifert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seifert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seifert works at
Dr. Seifert has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seifert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seifert speaks Armenian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Seifert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seifert.
