Dr. Mark Scroggins, MD
Dr. Mark Scroggins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Mark Edward Scroggins M.d. P.A.2612 Harwood Rd Ste A, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 283-8366
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Scroggins has been my OB for many years. He’s handled my prenatal care for both of my children and been wonderful. I currently live quite a ways from his office and would drive further if I needed to to receive care from him.
- 46 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Scroggins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scroggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scroggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Scroggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scroggins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scroggins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scroggins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.