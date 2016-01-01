Overview

Dr. Mark Scott, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at Children's Eye Care PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.