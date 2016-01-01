Dr. Mark Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Scott, MD
Dr. Mark Scott, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.
Children's Eye Care11013 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-2020
- Summit Medical Center
About Dr. Mark Scott, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1982679882
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
