Dr. Mark Scioli, MD

Orthopedics
4.6 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Scioli, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Cincinnati

Dr. Scioli works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Orthopedic Surgery
    4642 N Loop 289 Ste 101, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 475-5544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Lubbock Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 13, 2021
    Instead of going the extra mile he went three extra miles. The best outcome and treatment ever
    Janice Brosman — Mar 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Scioli, MD
    About Dr. Mark Scioli, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619971249
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Cincinnati
    Residency
    • Re Thomason Hosp
    Internship
    • Lubbock Genl Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Scioli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scioli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scioli works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Scioli’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Scioli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scioli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scioli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scioli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

