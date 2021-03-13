Dr. Mark Scioli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scioli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Scioli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Scioli, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Cincinnati
Dr. Scioli works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Orthopedic Surgery4642 N Loop 289 Ste 101, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 475-5544
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Instead of going the extra mile he went three extra miles. The best outcome and treatment ever
About Dr. Mark Scioli, MD
- Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1619971249
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- Re Thomason Hosp
- Lubbock Genl Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scioli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scioli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scioli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scioli works at
Dr. Scioli speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Scioli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scioli.
