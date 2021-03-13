Overview

Dr. Mark Scioli, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their fellowship with U Cincinnati



Dr. Scioli works at Center For Orthopedic Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.