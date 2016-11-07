Overview

Dr. Mark Schwartz, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.



Dr. Schwartz works at Warren Clinic Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.