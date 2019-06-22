Dr. Mark Schusterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schusterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schusterman, MD
Dr. Mark Schusterman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
Mark A. Schusterman, MD, FACS3355 W Alabama St Ste 450, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 903-2901
Mark A. Schusterman, MD, FACS1200 Binz St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 307-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One word describes Dr. Mark...Impeccable ???? I am so glad I choose you as my Dr. ??
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1508800673
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- University Miami|University of Miami Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Schusterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schusterman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schusterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schusterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schusterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schusterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schusterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.