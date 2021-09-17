See All Nephrologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Mark Schuster, DO

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Schuster, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Schuster works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Alkalosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ
    201 Laurel Oak Rd Ste B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Alkalosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders


























































Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 17, 2021
I have never met a Doctor who's soul interest was genuinely my health. I've been a patient of his for several years now and feel with conviction there is truth in my every word. I at times was stubborn with his concernly suggestions and ignored him only to return much time later realizing his treatment was spot on. I sheepishly apologize and his response wasn't "I told you so" but a warm friendly smile. He has impeccable bedside manners and if you choose him you will be pleasantly.comforted.
Francina G Still — Sep 17, 2021
Photo: Dr. Mark Schuster, DO
About Dr. Mark Schuster, DO

  • Nephrology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English
  • 1851595565
Education & Certifications

  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Schuster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schuster works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Schuster’s profile.

Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Alkalosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.

