Dr. Mark Schuster, DO
Dr. Mark Schuster, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ201 Laurel Oak Rd Ste B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
I have never met a Doctor who's soul interest was genuinely my health. I've been a patient of his for several years now and feel with conviction there is truth in my every word. I at times was stubborn with his concernly suggestions and ignored him only to return much time later realizing his treatment was spot on. I sheepishly apologize and his response wasn't "I told you so" but a warm friendly smile. He has impeccable bedside manners and if you choose him you will be pleasantly.comforted.
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Schuster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schuster has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Alkalosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuster.
