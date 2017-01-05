Overview

Dr. Mark Schury, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Schury works at McLaren Oakland-Baldwin Family Medicine in Pontiac, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.