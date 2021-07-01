Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM
Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in Eau Claire, WI.
Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 255-4221
Mayo Clinic Health System - Barron1222 E Woodland Ave, Barron, WI 54812 Directions (715) 255-4284Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mayo Clinic Health System - Rice Lake331 S Main St Ste H, Rice Lake, WI 54868 Directions (715) 255-4285Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Schumaker has been wonderful to me and very caring. Very attentive and listens to what I have to say. Definitely recommend!!!
About Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM
- Orthopedics
- English
- Male
- 1174660351
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron
