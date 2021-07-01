See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Eau Claire, WI
Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM

Orthopedics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. 

Dr. Schumaker works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Barron, WI and Rice Lake, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire
    1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 255-4221
  2. 2
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Barron
    1222 E Woodland Ave, Barron, WI 54812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 255-4284
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Rice Lake
    331 S Main St Ste H, Rice Lake, WI 54868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 255-4285
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Schumaker?

Jul 01, 2021
Dr. Schumaker has been wonderful to me and very caring. Very attentive and listens to what I have to say. Definitely recommend!!!
— Jul 01, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schumaker to family and friends

Dr. Schumaker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Schumaker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM.

About Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM

Specialties
  • Orthopedics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1174660351
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Northland in Barron

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Schumaker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schumaker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schumaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schumaker has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumaker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.