Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Schultz, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Schultz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Schultz works at
Locations
Santa Clarita Neurology Medical Group Inc.23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 115, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-5444Monday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Schultz, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1568411189
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Neurology
Dr. Schultz accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
