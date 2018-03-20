Dr. Mark Schrumpf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrumpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schrumpf, MD
Dr. Mark Schrumpf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal and Novato Community Hospital.
California Pacific Orthopaedics3838 California St Rm 108, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 668-8010
San Francisco Office2351 Clay St Ste 510, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 972-6008
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Novato Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I came to Dr. Schrumpf to surgically repair my broken wrist. He and his staff were incredibly helpful and efficient at dealing with my injury and post-surgical care. I appreciated both his candor and his kindness. His staff is very efficient and caring. The surgery center was very approachable and I felt at ease with the surgical staff. I hope I never have to deal with an injury like this again, but I would absolutely return to Dr. Schrumpf if i needed to.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Stanford
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schrumpf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrumpf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrumpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrumpf has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Elbow Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrumpf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schrumpf speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrumpf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrumpf.
