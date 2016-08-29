See All Psychiatrists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Mark Schreiber, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (21)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Schreiber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University St Louis.

Dr. Schreiber works at Healing & Wellness Counseling in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holistic Home Health Incorporated
    780 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 400, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 305-8761
    Ocean Psychiatric Group
    770 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 240, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 962-2780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Group Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Autism
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Combination Drug Dependence
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Counseling Services
Delusional Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Gender Dysphoria
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Lithium Therapy (Inpatient Only)
Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Withdrawal
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizophrenia
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Stress Management
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Aug 29, 2016
    Dr. Schreiber is one of the most compassionate doctors I have ever had to see. I don't believe anyone wants acknowledge that they cannot handle situations as others around them do or that they are different from "the status quo". I was in a very dark place. I had been to several Doctor's but no one seemed to help me believe that what I was experiencing was not due to weakness or laziness, but simply due to reasons beyond my control. He listened and helped me to help myself. He saved my life...
    Eileen W. in Virginia Beach, VA — Aug 29, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Schreiber, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    48 years of experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Wash University Affil Hospital
    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Washington University St Louis
    University Of Nebraska
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schreiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schreiber works at Healing & Wellness Counseling in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Schreiber’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Schreiber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schreiber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schreiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schreiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

