Dr. Schreiber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Schreiber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Schreiber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University St Louis.
Dr. Schreiber works at
Locations
Holistic Home Health Incorporated780 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 400, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (205) 305-8761
Ocean Psychiatric Group770 Lynnhaven Pkwy Ste 240, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 962-2780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schreiber is one of the most compassionate doctors I have ever had to see. I don't believe anyone wants acknowledge that they cannot handle situations as others around them do or that they are different from "the status quo". I was in a very dark place. I had been to several Doctor's but no one seemed to help me believe that what I was experiencing was not due to weakness or laziness, but simply due to reasons beyond my control. He listened and helped me to help myself. He saved my life...
About Dr. Mark Schreiber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1124090022
Education & Certifications
- Wash University Affil Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University St Louis
- University Of Nebraska
- Psychiatry
Dr. Schreiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
