Overview

Dr. Mark Scholl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Scholl works at NeuroSpine Institute - Park City in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.