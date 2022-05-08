Overview

Dr. Mark Schneyer, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Schneyer works at Chesapeake Ear, Nose, and Throat in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD and Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.