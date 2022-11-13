Dr. Mark Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Schmidt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Surgical Clinic - Tanglewood Office5372 Fallowater Ln Ste A, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 210-3619
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
excellent doctor
About Dr. Mark Schmidt, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1023000684
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Ureteral Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.